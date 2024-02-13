Subscribers

I’m a neuroscientist. We’re thinking about Biden’s memory and age in the wrong way

The national conversation about what we should expect in terms of the cognitive and emotional health of our leaders should be informed by science, not politics

Charan Ranganath

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 7:30 pm Updated Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 8:43 pm
Rather than focusing on the age of election candidates, such as Joe Biden, we should consider whether they have the capabilities to do the job.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Neuroscience

SPECIAL Counsel Robert K Hur’s report, in which he declined to prosecute Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, also included a much-debated assessment of the president’s cognitive abilities.

“Mr Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

As an expert on memory, I can assure you that everyone forgets. In fact, most of the details of our lives – the people we meet, the things we do and the places we go – will inevitably be reduced to memories that capture only a small fraction of those experiences.

It is normal to be more forgetful as you get older. Broadly speaking,...

Joe Biden

US politics

