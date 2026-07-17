The Business Times
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India intensifies its pitch for Global South leadership

New Delhi has conducted a whirlwind tour of economic and political diplomacy

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    • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted a need for the Global South to have a bigger influence in shaping international economic and political decisions.
    • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted a need for the Global South to have a bigger influence in shaping international economic and political decisions. PHOTO: EPA

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    UNDER Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi is joining China and Brazil in seeking leadership of the Global South in an increasingly multipolar world.

    India’s global diplomacy has been turbocharged recently, with separate visits by Modi and the country’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar across the Middle East, North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific. 

    This included Dr Jaishankar’s trip to the United Nations on Monday (Jul 13), where he launched India’s official campaign for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 2028 to 2029.

    IndiaGlobal SouthGlobal tradeTradeGulf Cooperation Council

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