The Business Times
THE BOTTOM LINE
·
SUBSCRIBERS

India needs to import more capital and export fewer workers

Despite strong headline growth numbers, the country is slipping from the global spotlight

Summarise
    • India experienced record net outflows of US$19 billion in 2025, even as other stock markets in the emerging world saw net inflows.
    • India experienced record net outflows of US$19 billion in 2025, even as other stock markets in the emerging world saw net inflows. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Ruchir Sharma

    Published Tue, Jan 13, 2026 · 06:30 AM

    INDIA is still reporting world-beating economic growth, but is no longer getting any love for it. Flows of foreign money into the country have dried up, suggesting that outsiders believe that the reported gross domestic product growth rate of more than 8 per cent masks underlying weaknesses.

    Most strikingly, corporate revenue normally grows (or shrinks) with the economy – in any country. But, last year, corporate revenue growth for listed companies in India decelerated to barely half the GDP growth rate. Rather than taking comfort in the headline real GDP figures, which are likely to be boosted by technical factors related to adjustments for inflation, policymakers would be wise to address some key fault lines.

    Among the leading signs of weakness: India is losing more people and attracting a lot less money than it used to.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IndiaeconomyFinancial markets

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More