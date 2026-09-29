The India opportunity Singapore should not underestimate

The city-state can tap the subcontinent’s growing productive power for local and regional benefit

Within 18 months of opening, International Tech Park Bangalore, generated more than 2,500 skilled jobs and secured commitments for 75% office space. PHOTO: BT FILE

IN 1994, Singapore’s then prime minister Goh Chok Tong visited an empty site in Bengaluru, India. When he returned to the site in January 2000, the International Tech Park Bangalore was in operation.

Within 18 months of opening, the tech park had generated more than 2,500 skilled jobs and secured commitments for 75 per cent of its office space.

Karnataka’s industrial development agency, Tata Industries and a Singapore consortium led by JTC Corp had brought complementary capabilities together.