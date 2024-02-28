THE POLITICS THAT MATTERS TO BUSINESS ·
Subscribers

Indonesia’s elections: Continuity and potential surprises

Simon Tay

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 5:00 am
During his campaign, Prabowo managed to turn his image into one that appealed to the young as a likeable uncle.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Indonesia Elections

THE presidential race in Indonesia is over and with a clear result. The winner Prabowo Subianto achieved almost 60 per cent of the vote nationwide. The victory is notable for its wide appeal across all demographics including age, race and religion, geography and even party preference.

This surprised some. As recently as end-2023, the consensus among Jakarta-based political analysts was that there would be a second run-off election without anyone receiving more than half the votes.

There were, after all, two formidable contenders – the articulate and clever Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta, and Ganjar Pranowo, who was backed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P),...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Joko Widodo

Prabowo Subianto

Politics that matters to business

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

The EU gives carbon traders what they want – more rules

Who’s a ‘qualified director’?

Europe and the world need Ukraine to prevail

Changes to SGX restructuring framework are an upgrade – for judicial managers

Cordlife needs a fresh start amid its ongoing scandal, not ‘old blood’ in a new bottle

Data as AI fuel

Breaking News

Most Popular