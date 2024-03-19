Subscribers

International trade: The anti-money laundering Achilles’ heel

Baldev Bhinder

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 5:00 am
The nature of international trade and the fault lines between trade and finance create a vulnerability where large sums of money can move around with poor or no correlation to the actual underlying goods.
MONEY laundering risks in Singapore have come under intense scrutiny in recent months following the revelation of a billion-dollar money laundering scheme in Singapore. The case involving ostentatious purchases left a poor aftertaste with Singaporeans surprised at how easily billions of dollars had made their way into the country. As the country is now very much focused on tightening anti-money laundering (AML) initiatives generally, it would be an opportune time to shine some light on the insidious risks hidden in the paper documentation that underpins international trade where fraud and money laundering can flourish.

