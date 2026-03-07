How long the conflict will last, and its energy impact, are unknown, but mounting global debt and inflation risks are all too real

Smoke billowing in central Israel from reported missiles launched from Iran on Friday (Mar 6). Geopolitical shocks in war and peacetime tend to lead to lasting fiscal expansion. PHOTO: REUTERS

COMING after successive shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the retreat from globalisation sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Iran war looks uncomfortably like the stuff of nightmares.

Yet, the response in the oil market to serious supply disruption has been muted. Even after its initial rise, the oil price was standing midweek at only two-thirds of the 2022 peak level of US$128.

In the meantime, the wider inflation scare in the markets has fallen well short of panic. The question is, are investors wilfully complacent about the looming threat of stagflation?