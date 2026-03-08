The Business Times
MARK TO MARKET
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Iran war: Soaring oil price will be a key driver of Fed policy; opportunities, risks for investors

While even the price of gold fell last week, shares of Big Oil companies sustained their upward momentum

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Sun, Mar 8, 2026 · 09:37 PM
    • The Fed may have less room to keep cutting rates this year as the US-Israel war on Iran drives oil prices higher.
    • The Fed may have less room to keep cutting rates this year as the US-Israel war on Iran drives oil prices higher. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [SINGAPORE] When Jerome Powell was asked after the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting in January how rising geopolitical risks were shaping his thinking about the US economy, he offered a pretty simple and straightforward answer.

    “A lot of it is around energy – oil,” the Federal Reserve chair said.

    While geopolitical events can have profound implications for the global order and every country’s place in it, what usually matters to the Fed in these instances is the extent to which any change in the price of oil affects US inflation and economic activity.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Mark to MarketIranGeopoliticsOil pricesUS stocksSingapore StocksSingapore AirlinesSATSST Engineering

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More