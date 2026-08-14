The Business Times
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Is it an uphill journey to turn Singapore into a cycling city?

Even as bike-sharing booms and facilities improve, missing links may keep the cycling push stuck in low gear

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • Rather than becoming a cycling city, Singapore should look at the role bicycles can play in first and last-mile travel, observers say.
    • Rather than becoming a cycling city, Singapore should look at the role bicycles can play in first and last-mile travel, observers say. GRAPHIC: GARETH CHUNG, BT (WITH AI ASSISTANCE)

    [SINGAPORE] Imagine this: You’re heading to work, but you’ve missed your bus and the next one won’t arrive for another 10 minutes. A nearby bicycle provides the solution – you scan its QR code and kick off, following a cycling path to the nearest train station.

    There, you scan another QR code when parking the bicycle, and then you’re on track to reach the office with time to spare. Easy. But could this ever become the default commute in Singapore?

    Bike-sharing has been growing in popularity here, driven by improvements in route infrastructure and accessibility of the vehicles.

    BrunchBike-sharingUrban transport

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