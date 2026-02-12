Here is why ‘middle powers’ like Singapore may hold the key to coordinating the advance of AI

From left: Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO, Google DeepMind; Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief, The Economist; and Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder, Anthropic. PHOTO: WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

AT DAVOS on Jan 22, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis made a striking admission. Asked whether they would welcome slowing down the development of artificial intelligence, both said yes.

“Maybe it would be good to have a slightly slower pace,” Hassabis ventured. “So that we can get this right societally.”

Amodei agreed: “I would prefer that. I think that would be better for the world.”