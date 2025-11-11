Live beyond 100? Inflation can be ruinous, timing when to run down capital gets tricky, and taxes could rise

Living an increasingly long life raises the risks that one runs out of money. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

MANY cultures celebrate long life. Celebrations are held to mark milestones such as turning 80, 90 or 100. These can be joyous occasions that bring family and friends together.

More Singaporeans are living longer. Between mid-2015 and mid-2025, the number of Singapore citizens aged 80 years and over jumped by about 60 per cent to 144,910, while the number of those aged 90 years and over rose by around 95 per cent to 26,732. During this period, the citizen population as a whole grew by 8.5 per cent.

Looking ahead, with healthcare advancements and adoption of healthier lifestyles, even more people could be living longer.