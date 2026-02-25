Leaving no one behind: A collaborative blueprint for Asean’s AI future

The 11-member bloc must move towards a harmonised governance framework and forge deep public-private partnerships

Deep public-private collaboration can help create an integrated AI ecosystem in Asean where member states at every level of AI maturity advance together. PHOTO: PIXABAY

IN THE race to harness artificial intelligence (AI), Asean stands at a crossroads: Act collectively now, or risk leaving billions in potential economic value – and millions of citizens – behind.

With South-east Asia’s digital economy projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, AI offers far more than technological progress. It is a catalyst for digital transformation, deeper regional integration and community uplift across one of the world’s most culturally diverse and economically dynamic regions.

To harness this potential, Asean must forge deep public-private partnerships that unite government vision with industry innovation, creating an integrated AI ecosystem where member states at every level advance together.