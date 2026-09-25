The Business Times
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The lesser-known prospects in the Asian chipmaking supply chain

India, Malaysia and Thailand are quietly entrenching themselves in the industry

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    • Businesses in Malaysia are moving beyond traditional contract manufacturing into specialised automated test equipment and related engineering capabilities.
    • Businesses in Malaysia are moving beyond traditional contract manufacturing into specialised automated test equipment and related engineering capabilities. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Vikas Pershad

    Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FIVE years ago, I argued that electrification, connectivity and changing patterns of vehicle utilisation would steadily erase the boundary between the car and semiconductor industries.

    That convergence is now well under way. Of those three forces, the electrification of vehicles has moved furthest by a wide margin.

    It has reshaped manufacturing footprints, rewritten the automotive semiconductor bill of materials and transformed upstream supply chains.

    AsiaSemiconductorsSupply chainsMalaysiaIndiaThailandElectronics manufacturing

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