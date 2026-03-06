Lessons from ‘pretirement’

Take a sabbatical to stare the reality of retirement in the face – if you can afford one

Retirement is a phase we have to invest in by preparing well for it. It is not something that just happens because we are getting too old for the economy. IMAGE: PIXABAY

IN SINGAPORE, we treat retirement as a destination – a fixed date where the “doing” ends and the “being” begins. We are told to save, invest and wait for the clock to run out.

But the modern economy is rarely that predictable. For many, retirement will not be a choice made at 65. It will be a circumstance forced upon us much earlier.

The risk of forced exit

The hardest truth to face is that we may be forced to retire early rather than ease into it. Whether it is market fragmentation or the digital upheaval of an entire industry, the economy often decides we are redundant long before we feel finished.