Lessons from writing with AI

Stop thinking of AI output as drafts to accept or reject. Instead, treat it as material to disassemble and recombine. The result: sharper writing

    • Most people write a prompt, get a response, refine, then repeat. When you use agentic AI, it can work more like a research partner, with access to your full project; it sees previous drafts and can combine versions.
    Taimur Baig and Leslie Teo

    Published Sat, Feb 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    LET’S start with the uncomfortable admission: Writing – with all due deference to our editors – turned out to be something artificial intelligence (AI) could do.

    It synthesised hundreds of academic papers. It built a computational model calibrated to Singapore’s labour market. It produced structurally sound, factually accurate and editorially lifeless prose.

    Every draft hedged where conviction was warranted and treated all findings with equal weight. Competent mush. If you ship AI’s first draft, you’ve misunderstood the tool.

