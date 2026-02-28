Lessons from writing with AI
Stop thinking of AI output as drafts to accept or reject. Instead, treat it as material to disassemble and recombine. The result: sharper writing
- Most people write a prompt, get a response, refine, then repeat. When you use agentic AI, it can work more like a research partner, with access to your full project; it sees previous drafts and can combine versions. PHOTO: PIXABAY
LET’S start with the uncomfortable admission: Writing – with all due deference to our editors – turned out to be something artificial intelligence (AI) could do.
It synthesised hundreds of academic papers. It built a computational model calibrated to Singapore’s labour market. It produced structurally sound, factually accurate and editorially lifeless prose.
Every draft hedged where conviction was warranted and treated all findings with equal weight. Competent mush. If you ship AI’s first draft, you’ve misunderstood the tool.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services