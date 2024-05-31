The Business Times

THE BROAD VIEW
SUBSCRIBERS

The long-overlooked molecule that will define a generation of science

RNA, a tiny biological powerhouse, can help to cure deadly diseases and tell us how life itself started

Thomas Cech

Published Fri, May 31, 2024 · 05:00 AM
FROM E=mc² to splitting the atom to the invention of the transistor, the first half of the 20th century was dominated by breakthroughs in physics.

Then, in the early 1950s, biology began to nudge physics out of the scientific spotlight – and when I say “biology”, what I really mean is DNA. The momentous discovery of the DNA double helix in 1953 more or less ushered in a new era in science that culminated in the Human Genome Project, completed in 2003, which decoded all of our DNA into a biological blueprint of humankind.

DNA has received an immense amount of attention. And while the double helix was certainly groundbreaking in its time, the current generation of scientific history will be defined by a different (and, until recently, lesser-known) molecule – one that I believe will play an even bigger role in furthering our understanding of human life: RNA.

