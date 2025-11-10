The right apartment unit can make a great home and investment for a wealthy Singaporean

A prime landed home may be less effective than a luxury condo unit in meeting future needs of wealthy local owner-occupiers. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] One privilege locals enjoy in the private housing market here is the ability to buy a landed home.

Generally, a foreigner cannot buy a landed home in the Republic. A foreigner seeking to buy a landed home here needs to seek approval under the Residential Property Act.

Each applicant is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Factors considered include being a permanent resident (PR) of Singapore for at least five years and making exceptional economic contribution to the city-state.