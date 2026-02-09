The Business Times
THE LEVEL GROUND
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Major tax hikes unlikely in upcoming Budget, but property tax rates may rise in future 

Hiking property tax rates relatively palatable; consider concessions if rates rise 

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 12:19 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Property ownership in Singapore is supported by strong fundamentals
    • Property ownership in Singapore is supported by strong fundamentals PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] With the goods and services tax rate of 9 per cent having taken effect in 2024 and a resilient economy, tax takings in Singapore are healthy.

    For the nine months from April to December 2025, corporate income tax takings reached S$28.3 billion, representing 87 per cent of its full fiscal year S$32.7 billion projection, up almost 12 per cent year on year.

    Therefore, there will hopefully be no major tax hikes in Budget 2026.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Budget 2026TaxesProperty taxfiscal policyThe Level Ground

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More