The new king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, says he will not entertain any attempts to "play politics" or shake up the government.

THE idea that Malaysia’s politics could stabilise, and that Anwar Ibrahim could serve out his full term as the country’s prime minister until 2028 – when the next election is due – is becoming less far-fetched.

In his maiden address to parliament this week, Malaysia’s new king Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar said he would not entertain any attempts to “play politics” or shake up the government.

He also called on all parties, including the opposition, to accept the prevailing order and respect...