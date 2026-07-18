From managing director to accidental author: A new purpose after 55

SWITCHING LANES

After decades of leading organisations, writing offers a different kind of clarity

I AM, in many ways, an accidental author. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would one day write a book – much less six.

Yet over the past 17 years, it has become one of the most meaningful journeys of my life, reshaping not only how I think, but also how I understand purpose, service and the next chapter of life after a main career.

Writing for charity

My first book, Vantage Views – A Collection of Thoughts on Contemporary Issues, was published by The Business Times in 2008.