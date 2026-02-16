The Business Times
THE LEVEL GROUND
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Market income supports home affordability, but ensuring prices grow in line with wages still matters

Should the HDB income ceiling account for non-employment income as well?

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Feb 16, 2026 · 12:02 PM
    • Private-housing affordability looks fine relative to the household market income among resident households.
    • Private-housing affordability looks fine relative to the household market income among resident households. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Some young professionals fret over whether they can earn enough to buy a condominium unit in Singapore.

    Yet, many young adults actively snap up units at new condo launches. In a suburban condo project, a two-bedroom unit of below 700 square feet (sq ft) and a three-bedroom unit of close to 900 sq ft might cost about S$1.5 million and S$2 million, respectively.

    Besides relying on employment income and a loan to fund their condo purchases, some young buyers have financial help from their parents or profits from financial investments.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore residential propertyResidentialHousingprivate home salesCONDOSHDBThe Level Ground

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More