Should the HDB income ceiling account for non-employment income as well?

Private-housing affordability looks fine relative to the household market income among resident households. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Some young professionals fret over whether they can earn enough to buy a condominium unit in Singapore.

Yet, many young adults actively snap up units at new condo launches. In a suburban condo project, a two-bedroom unit of below 700 square feet (sq ft) and a three-bedroom unit of close to 900 sq ft might cost about S$1.5 million and S$2 million, respectively.

Besides relying on employment income and a loan to fund their condo purchases, some young buyers have financial help from their parents or profits from financial investments.