MAS waivers for Sabana, Sias rebuke of Great Eastern could be heartening signs for minorities

Singapore should emulate Japan and South Korea by encouraging companies to unlock value, but it’s also important to change the attitudes of controlling shareholders

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:01 am
Japan's Nikkei 225 has breached 40,000 for the first time earlier this month, following years of corporate governance reform efforts.
THE topic of minority shareholder rights and protections grabbed a lot of attention in the local market this past week.

On Mar 6, Great Eastern said a request by minority shareholders to table resolutions at its coming annual general meeting (AGM) to address the poor market valuation of its shares did not satisfy all the necessary requirements.

The company said that although it will continue to strengthen its business and maintain a reasonable dividend payout, the market price of its shares depends on many other factors.

Great Eastern ended its statement with a warning that investors should tread carefully, saying: “There is no certainty that requests made to the company through the media before...

Sabana Reit

Great Eastern

Corporate governance

