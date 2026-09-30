The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Meetings are time-consuming, but might be good for you

New research has found that they are correlated with higher pay

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    • The study found that high-paying and high-revenue firms devoted more resources on meetings “despite facing a substantially higher opportunity cost of employee time”.
    • The study found that high-paying and high-revenue firms devoted more resources on meetings “despite facing a substantially higher opportunity cost of employee time”. PHOTO: BT FILE
    Joyce Hooi

    Joyce Hooi

    Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHITE-COLLAR workers, there is new research that you must keep from your manager at all cost. A paper released earlier this month that surveyed more than 9,000 workers in Norway has found that meetings might actually be economically beneficial for employees.

    Crucially, meetings were found to be “the single strongest predictor of wage growth”, beating activities such as concentrated individual work, training and e-mail. For every worker who has said “This meeting could’ve been an e-mail”, this is devastating news.

    These meetings add up, too. The average Norwegian employee spends 4.7 hours a week in meetings. This works out to about 14 per cent of a company’s wage bill – about 88,000 Norwegian kroner (US$9,000) per employee annually. Furthermore, the study found that high-paying and high-revenue firms devoted more resources on meetings “despite facing a substantially higher opportunity cost of employee time”.

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