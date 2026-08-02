The Business Times
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Metro should abandon the retail business and focus on building condos

No need to try new formats; build homes to get back to profitability

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Sun, Aug 2, 2026 · 03:00 PM
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    • Shopping at a Metro department store will soon be a thing of the past.
    • Shopping at a Metro department store will soon be a thing of the past. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] When I was growing up in Singapore in the 1970s and 1980s, visiting a Metro department store was a treat. Its array of goods available was mind-boggling.

    Often, mainboard-listed Metro was the go-to place for clothes for Chinese New Year, toys for Christmas and gifts for special occasions.

    When the extended family gathered for Christmas, the exchange of presents invariably involved numerous items that were bought at a Metro outlet.

    Metro HoldingsDepartment storesRetailSingapore retailCONDOSProperty developers

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