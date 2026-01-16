The Business Times
THE BROAD VIEW
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Micro-digital income is reshaping work patterns across Asean

More than a technological fad, this trend marks a shift in work culture and could reshape the labour market in Singapore and beyond

Summarise
    • Millions of people in South-east Asia are weaving small, paid digital tasks, such as data annotation and image tagging, into the margins of their day to earn supplementary income.
    • Millions of people in South-east Asia are weaving small, paid digital tasks, such as data annotation and image tagging, into the margins of their day to earn supplementary income. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    Zac Cheah

    Published Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    ACROSS Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, millions of people are participating in a quiet economic shift.

    They are weaving small, paid digital tasks, such as data annotation and image tagging, into the margins of their day. This is the rise of micro-digital income, a new layer of household resilience taking shape across Southeast Asia.

    The trend is unfolding in one of the world’s most digitally active regions. South-east Asia’s Internet economy exceeds US$300 billion, driven not only by e-commerce, but also by high-frequency, low-value digital participation.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Labour MarketJobs and skillsAseanIndonesiaPhilippinesVietnamSingapore

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More