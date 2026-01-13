Aim for higher payouts under CPF Life and enjoy good interest rates on CPF savings

Homeownership is often seen as a key pillar to ensuring financial adequacy for retirement. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

BUYING a home represents a major financial commitment. For many people, making a down payment or servicing the repayments on a home loan is greatly helped by being able to use savings from one’s CPF Ordinary Account (OA).

In 2024, the net amount withdrawn for Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat purchases was S$7.5 billion from 720,521 members, while the net amount withdrawn for private home purchases was S$6.1 billion from 276,068 members.

The net amount withdrawn from CPF accounts for housing in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to about S$5.8 billion for HDB flats and S$3.6 billion for private homes.