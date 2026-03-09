Why buying a one-seventh interest in 5 Oxley Rise could be a big gamble

[SINGAPORE] Freehold landed homes sitting on sprawling grounds in prime districts can offer a compelling proposition to the rising number of super-wealthy Singapore citizens.

One such property situated atop a hill in the heart of District 9 and near Orchard Road, 5 Oxley Rise, houses a two-storey bungalow with single-storey outhouses.

Including an access road bordering its eastern boundary, the site’s total land area is around 151,204 square feet (sq ft). According to the Master Plan 2025, the main plot of about 117,229 sq ft is zoned for two-storey envelope mixed landed housing.