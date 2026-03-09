Mind the perils of buying a minority stake in a landed home
Why buying a one-seventh interest in 5 Oxley Rise could be a big gamble
- A two-storey bungalow at 5 Oxley Rise. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Freehold landed homes sitting on sprawling grounds in prime districts can offer a compelling proposition to the rising number of super-wealthy Singapore citizens.
One such property situated atop a hill in the heart of District 9 and near Orchard Road, 5 Oxley Rise, houses a two-storey bungalow with single-storey outhouses.
Including an access road bordering its eastern boundary, the site’s total land area is around 151,204 square feet (sq ft). According to the Master Plan 2025, the main plot of about 117,229 sq ft is zoned for two-storey envelope mixed landed housing.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.