The Business Times
business-time-50
COMMENTARY

Mobility wins, more buzz in million-dollar HDB market with lifting of 15-month wait-out period 

Without the need to wait 15 months, more owners may trade private homes for premier HDB resale units

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 05:34 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Home buyers are now not subject to a wait-out period when trading a private home for a resale HDB flat.
    • Home buyers are now not subject to a wait-out period when trading a private home for a resale HDB flat. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Kudos to the government for removing the 15-month wait-out period for private homeowners looking to buy a Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat in the resale market.

    The 15-month wait-out restriction, which applied to private residential property owners after disposing of their private home before they could purchase a non-subsidised resale flat, was introduced as a temporary measure in end-September 2022. The intention was to moderate demand in a rapidly heating resale sector, and promote sustainable conditions in the housing market.

    To better support the retirement needs of seniors, Singapore citizens aged 55 and above were exempted from the wait-out period if they moved from their private home to a four-room or smaller non-subsidised HDB resale flat.

    HDBCooling measuresResidentialSingapore residential propertyHousing

    TRENDING NOW

    SIA said macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, including the Middle East conflict, continue to add uncertainty to the airline industry’s operating environment.

    SIA posts S$76 million Q1 loss despite record revenue as fuel cost jumps almost S$1 billion

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More