Modernising wills for a smart nation

Smart Nation Singapore should not wait until the next generation has chosen other wealth centres to prepare for electronic wills.

A WILL is the most important document for legacy planning, yet it remains stubbornly analogue.

While Singaporeans now authenticate ourselves through SingPass, sign contracts digitally, store key records on the cloud, and attend court hearings virtually, the law governing wills still insists on wet-ink signatures and the physical presence of all witnesses in the same room.

In May 2025, the UK Law Commission issued a report that proposed detailed legislature enabling electronic wills. The proposed Wills Bill 2025 allows people to execute and store wills online, permitting witnesses to attend the signing of a will virtually.