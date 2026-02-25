The two leaders sign a huge aerospace accord and key tax treaty changes, highlighting the warming of business relations after a hat-trick of trade deals

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Feb 17. An anticipated US$35.7 billion agreement propels India and France into a new era of defence cooperation. PHOTO: REUTERS

INDIA and the European Union, the world’s two largest democracies, have long had a distant economic relationship. However, the last two years have seen a warming of relations, opening enhanced business opportunities for firms across both regions.

This shift was showcased during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India from Feb 17 to 19 – his fourth since taking office in 2017. Macron praised the “remarkable acceleration” of New Delhi’s ties with Paris in response to a “changing international order”.

Key business deliverables

One key deliverable is India’s agreement to revise its 30-year-old tax treaty with France. This aligns with New Delhi’s renegotiations of similar tax accords with other nations, including Singapore.