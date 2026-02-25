The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Modi and Macron’s ‘contract of the century’: A new anchor for India-Europe trade

The two leaders sign a huge aerospace accord and key tax treaty changes, highlighting the warming of business relations after a hat-trick of trade deals

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Feb 17. An anticipated US$35.7 billion agreement propels India and France into a new era of defence cooperation.
    • French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Feb 17. An anticipated US$35.7 billion agreement propels India and France into a new era of defence cooperation. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Feb 25, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    INDIA and the European Union, the world’s two largest democracies, have long had a distant economic relationship. However, the last two years have seen a warming of relations, opening enhanced business opportunities for firms across both regions.

    This shift was showcased during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India from Feb 17 to 19 – his fourth since taking office in 2017. Macron praised the “remarkable acceleration” of New Delhi’s ties with Paris in response to a “changing international order”.

    Key business deliverables

    One key deliverable is India’s agreement to revise its 30-year-old tax treaty with France. This aligns with New Delhi’s renegotiations of similar tax accords with other nations, including Singapore.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    EuropeIndiaEmmanuel MacronNarendra ModiGlobal tradegeoeconomics

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More