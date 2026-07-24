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More countries are outlawing social media for children. Will Singapore join them?

It is charting a third way for online child safety: rejecting blanket bans and industry self-regulation

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    • Protecting children is increasingly taking precedence over earlier concerns about regulatory restraint.
    • Protecting children is increasingly taking precedence over earlier concerns about regulatory restraint. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Shawn Balakrishnan &

    Deborah Giam

    Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    [SINGAPORE] History suggests that once an issue is framed around child protection, it rarely moves backwards.

    Seat belt laws, restrictions on tobacco advertising and tighter rules on vaping all followed a similar path. Social media appears to be reaching a similar inflection point.

    On Tuesday (Jul 21), France became the first EU country to approve a blanket ban on social-media access for children under the age of 15.

    Social mediaRegulationTechnology businessescorporate social responsibilityonline safety

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