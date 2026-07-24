THE BROAD VIEW
More countries are outlawing social media for children. Will Singapore join them?
It is charting a third way for online child safety: rejecting blanket bans and industry self-regulation
- Protecting children is increasingly taking precedence over earlier concerns about regulatory restraint. PHOTO: REUTERS
[SINGAPORE] History suggests that once an issue is framed around child protection, it rarely moves backwards.
Seat belt laws, restrictions on tobacco advertising and tighter rules on vaping all followed a similar path. Social media appears to be reaching a similar inflection point.
On Tuesday (Jul 21), France became the first EU country to approve a blanket ban on social-media access for children under the age of 15.