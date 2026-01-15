MSIG is supportive of MAS’ efforts to strengthen governance over digital advertising, says the writer. PHOTO: BT FILE

WE REFER to a recent article published by The Business Times (E-commerce platforms such as Shopee expand into insurance amid tighter regulatory scrutiny, Jan 12, 2026).

The headline suggests that the insurance offerings on e-commerce platforms are regulatory concerns, and the article may raise unnecessary anxiety about the governance of insurance distribution on digital platforms.

Insurers in Singapore, with distribution networks that include agency, broker bancassurance, financial advisers and digital channels, are subject to stringent oversight by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

Across all our partnerships, MSIG implements rigorous internal controls aligned with MAS’ regulatory expectations. Every product, collateral, customer-facing process and claims protocol is subject to thorough risk assessments, compliance reviews and governance checks before going to market.

MSIG is supportive of MAS’ efforts to strengthen governance over digital advertising.

The issuance of MAS’ Guidelines on Standards of Conduct for Digital Advertising Activities is indeed a timely initiative, given that more consumers today purchase via digital platforms.

As a longstanding insurer serving individuals and businesses in Singapore, MSIG remains committed to transparent practices, regulatory compliance and delivering reliable protection to our customers.

Steven Leong Head, retail distribution, MSIG Insurance (Singapore)