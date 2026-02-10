With AI advancing faster than rule books, measures that are now voluntary could become mandatory; it’s happening in South Korea

ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is reshaping the global balance of power, compelling countries and regions to confront new risks and opportunities in data governance. In the Asia-Pacific, a patchwork of national data regulations has created digital fault lines.

While many nations have historically favoured flexible guidelines, the landscape is shifting rapidly. South Korea has emerged as a regional leader by enacting the AI Basic Act, the first comprehensive AI law in Asia, which took effect in the country from January 2026.

Regulatory volatility and geopolitical uncertainty have brought to the fore concerns around data sovereignty. In essence, data sovereignty determines who holds the authority to manage, access and use data in today’s increasingly interconnected, data-driven environment.