Navigating the hyperconnected era for business success

Companies must understand the value of data, and harness it to craft personalised experiences to engage and excite their end consumer.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

AS EACH new year unfolds, a slew of captivating trends emerge, particularly within the ever-evolving technological landscape. Notable among them is the hyperconnected economy, bringing with it a wave of changes with far-reaching implications for various industries.

Let’s delve into three trends that will shape the landscape of the hyperconnected economy.

Hyperconnectivity is defined as “the sharp increase in the interconnectedness of people, organisations and objects that resulted from three consecutive waves of technology innovation: the Internet, mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT)”.

Although hyperconnectivity is hardly a new concept, the idea is becoming more and more pertinent...