THE BOTTOM LINE ·
Subscribers

Navigating the hyperconnected era for business success

Theo Scherman

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 5:00 am
Companies must understand the value of data, and harness it to craft personalised experiences to engage and excite their end consumer.
PHOTO: PEXELS

Technology

AS EACH new year unfolds, a slew of captivating trends emerge, particularly within the ever-evolving technological landscape. Notable among them is the hyperconnected economy, bringing with it a wave of changes with far-reaching implications for various industries.

Let’s delve into three trends that will shape the landscape of the hyperconnected economy.

Hyperconnectivity is defined as “the sharp increase in the interconnectedness of people, organisations and objects that resulted from three consecutive waves of technology innovation: the Internet, mobile technology and the Internet of Things (IoT)”.

Although hyperconnectivity is hardly a new concept, the idea is becoming more and more pertinent...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

The Bottom Line

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Wooing FDI into Singapore

Will US policy deter Teheran?

Economic policies and identity politics

Involving the public in the AI governance race

Crucial for investors to price in climate risks

No hope, no way out for No Signboard’s investors short of exit offer or winding up company

Breaking News

Most Popular