Four different plausible futures could pan out, with the worst being a ‘regional firestorm’

Iran has been hitting the Gulf states from the start of hostilities and blocking the Strait of Hormuz, seeking to maximise international pressure on Israel and the US to stop the bombing. PHOTO: REUTERS

AT THE start of the US and Israeli military campaign, it was widely expected that the bombing might last only days. Those initial assumptions have changed to at least weeks, with the conflict’s tragic and increasing death toll.

A recent key development that may extend the conflict is the decision of Iran’s Assembly of Experts to anoint Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the nation’s next supreme leader.

This signals that regime hardliners in Teheran are probably still firmly in charge, for now at least, with reformists still frozen out. US President Donald Trump declared himself “not happy” with the decision.