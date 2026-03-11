The Business Times
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Navigating Iran war complexity: Asia businesses lose big in worst-case scenario

Four different plausible futures could pan out, with the worst being a ‘regional firestorm’

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Iran has been hitting the Gulf states from the start of hostilities and blocking the Strait of Hormuz, seeking to maximise international pressure on Israel and the US to stop the bombing.
    • Iran has been hitting the Gulf states from the start of hostilities and blocking the Strait of Hormuz, seeking to maximise international pressure on Israel and the US to stop the bombing. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AT THE start of the US and Israeli military campaign, it was widely expected that the bombing might last only days. Those initial assumptions have changed to at least weeks, with the conflict’s tragic and increasing death toll.

    A recent key development that may extend the conflict is the decision of Iran’s Assembly of Experts to anoint Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the nation’s next supreme leader.

    This signals that regime hardliners in Teheran are probably still firmly in charge, for now at least, with reformists still frozen out. US President Donald Trump declared himself “not happy” with the decision.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    IranUS-Middle East relationsTrump administrationIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuBusiness managementEnergy securityAsia economy

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More