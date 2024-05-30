Necessity driving innovation: Fostering Singapore’s fintech ecosystem

SINGAPORE has emerged as a leading hub for innovation, particularly in the fintech sector. According to the Global Innovation Index 2023 by Insead, World Intellectual Property Organisation, and Cornell University, Singapore is the most innovative city in South-east Asia and one of the leading hubs in the world.

This success is not accidental, but the result of a concerted effort to build a collaborative ecosystem where banks, fintechs, and government agencies work together to drive digital transformation and economic growth. However, as Singapore aims to further cement its position, it must constantly reinvent in navigating a landscape rife with challenges and opportunities.

Since the launch of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Scheme by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in 2015, Singapore’s fintech market has seen remarkable growth. This initiative, along with the development of new regulations, innovative tools, and strategic partnerships, has attracted over 1,300 fintech firms to Singapore, with investments reaching a three-year high of US$4.1 billion in 2022. Key decisions such as appointing a chief fintech officer and adopting a fast-follower approach to replicate best-in-class initiatives like sandboxes have contributed to this success.