Netanyahu is making Israel radioactive

A military vehicle near the Israel-Gaza border, March 13. Palestinian Islamist group Hamas showed a total disregard for the lives of Palestinians, not just Israelis -- it started the conflict on Oct 7 without any warnings, protections or shelters for Palestinian civilians.

EREZ, Israel — Israel today is in grave danger. With enemies like Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran, Israel should be enjoying the sympathy of much of the world. But it is not. Because of the way Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist coalition have been conducting the war in the Gaza Strip and the occupation of the West Bank, Israel is becoming radioactive and diaspora Jewish communities everywhere increasingly insecure.

I fear it is about to get worse.

No fair-minded person could deny Israel the right of self-defence after the Hamas attack on Oct 7 killed some 1,200 Israelis in one day. Women were sexually abused; children were killed in front of their parents and parents...