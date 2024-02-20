The new realism in venture capital is healthy

THE stampede of new Silicon Valley unicorns emerging into the world has thinned into a straggling herd.
Venture capital firm Cowboy Ventures recently reported that of 532 US startups with billion-dollar-plus valuations in 2023, 60 per cent were what it dubbed “Zirpicorns” – companies last priced between January 2020 and March 2022 when zero-interest rate policies propped up valuations.
Times have changed. Higher interest rates are just one aspect of a more broadly challenging business and market environment that makes private equity (PE) firms even more selective about the companies they target for their portfolios.
Finding a pathway to operational excellence and profitability for portfolio...