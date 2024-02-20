Even with exits constrained, investors want to allocate more money because the returns justify it. That demand may be also be higher than it appears.

"The new realism in venture capital is healthy"

THE stampede of new Silicon Valley unicorns emerging into the world has thinned into a straggling herd.

Venture capital firm Cowboy Ventures recently reported that of 532 US startups with billion-dollar-plus valuations in 2023, 60 per cent were what it dubbed “Zirpicorns” – companies last priced between January 2020 and March 2022 when zero-interest rate policies propped up valuations.

Times have changed. Higher interest rates are just one aspect of a more broadly challenging business and market environment that makes private equity (PE) firms even more selective about the companies they target for their portfolios.

Finding a pathway to operational excellence and profitability for portfolio...