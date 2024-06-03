New sponsors of Ara H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit unlikely to quickly lift their depressed valuations

INVESTORS may have mixed feelings about the recently announced sale of ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) and Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) by their respective sponsor groups.

On the one hand, the change in control of these property trusts could mark the beginning of a new phase of their growth and development.

On the other hand, it seems unfair that the former sponsors have been able to cash out after a protracted period of underperformance by selling the external managers of these trusts.