New sponsors of Ara H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit unlikely to quickly lift their depressed valuations
Lack of upside for minorities may further erode confidence in the external-manager model, and fuel calls for manager internalisation initiatives
INVESTORS may have mixed feelings about the recently announced sale of ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) and Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) by their respective sponsor groups.
On the one hand, the change in control of these property trusts could mark the beginning of a new phase of their growth and development.
On the other hand, it seems unfair that the former sponsors have been able to cash out after a protracted period of underperformance by selling the external managers of these trusts.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
New sponsors of Ara H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit unlikely to quickly lift their depressed valuations
Sustainability-linked bonds falter amid credibility concerns
Trump fought the law and the law finally won
Global diversification has disappointed; don’t give up on it
Thrifting is trending, but there’s more than meets the eye
AI in banking: The good, the bad and the ugly