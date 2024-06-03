The Business Times

New sponsors of Ara H-Trust, Cromwell E-Reit unlikely to quickly lift their depressed valuations

Lack of upside for minorities may further erode confidence in the external-manager model, and fuel calls for manager internalisation initiatives

Ben Paul

Ben Paul

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 05:00 AM
INVESTORS may have mixed feelings about the recently announced sale of ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) and Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) by their respective sponsor groups.

On the one hand, the change in control of these property trusts could mark the beginning of a new phase of their growth and development.

On the other hand, it seems unfair that the former sponsors have been able to cash out after a protracted period of underperformance by selling the external managers of these trusts.

