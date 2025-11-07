New York’s election reflects a global shift in trust

A pivot from institutional hierarchy to emotional proximity could reshape politics in global cities such as New York and Singapore

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's support was highest among voters under the age of 45, the same group that expressed the strongest sense of being priced out and most openness to rewriting the rules. PHOTO: REUTERS

ZOHRAN Mamdani, a progressive Democrat, community organiser and former state assemblyman representing Queens, is now mayor-elect. His rise offers lessons that reach far beyond the Big Apple.

Regardless of where one falls on the political spectrum, his campaign offered an early look at how modern influence works in a shared “marketplace of trust”, where people are moved less by ideology and more by participation that feels personal, visible and emotionally grounded.

Despite their vastly different political systems, New York and Singapore share strikingly similar emotional undercurrents when it comes to trust in institutions and leadership. Around the world, and increasingly here in Singapore, people are responding to leaders, movements, and brands that make belief feel like belonging.