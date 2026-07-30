The Business Times
business-time-50
HOCK LOCK SIEW

Next step in sustainability reporting: Make these disclosures useful

Many reports fall short of providing the very decision-useful information that investors need

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Janice Lim

Janice Lim

Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • While Singapore has largely settled the question of what companies must report, the challenge now is improving the quality of those reports.
    • While Singapore has largely settled the question of what companies must report, the challenge now is improving the quality of those reports. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The proposed sustainability disclosure standards by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) mark an important step in embedding climate reporting into Singapore’s corporate reporting regime.

    But while the country has largely settled the question of what companies must report, the challenge now is improving the quality of those disclosures.

    Acra on Monday (Jul 27) announced that it is seeking public feedback on its draft set of sustainability disclosure requirements tailored to Singapore’s context.

    Hock Lock SiewESGSustainability reportingACRA

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Keppel declares an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period.

    Keppel H1 net profit drops 59% to S$155 million on impairments, M1 deal fallout; shares fall 4%

    Singtel says both options remain at an exploratory level for now.

    Singtel explores Nasdaq-SGX dual listing for data centre arm Nxera, local data centre Reit

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More