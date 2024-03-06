Subscribers

Is nuclear proliferation back?

When nuclear non-proliferation is prioritised, it works

Joseph S Nye

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 6:06 pm
The good news is that there are only nine countries with nuclear weapons, compared to the two dozen that Kennedy predicted by the 1970s.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nuclear Proliferation

PREPARATIONS are already underway at the United Nations for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which was originally signed in 1968.

Many expect a contentious event. Some countries are having second thoughts about the principle of non-proliferation, because they wonder if Russia would have invaded Ukraine in 2022 if the latter had kept the nuclear weapons it inherited from the Soviet Union. Such counterfactuals, in turn, have renewed others’ fears of nuclear proliferation.

These concerns are not new, of course. In my memoir, A Life in the American Century, I revisit an equally contentious period in the 1970s, when I was in...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Geopolitics

Defence

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

It’s a good time to be a working woman

Apple’s 1.8 billion euro fine heralds a new antitrust dawn

Ozempic is transforming the health of Denmark’s economy

Why Russia still can’t defeat Ukraine

Climate change and nuclear waste are a toxic stew

Does AI hype echo the dot-com bubble?

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article