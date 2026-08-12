Nudge or tax? At last, some data

Which approach is best depends on where the bottleneck is

For a flu vaccine, researchers estimate that a 100% subsidy is still not as effective at improving uptake as a reminder to get vaccinated. PHOTO: REUTERS

IT ALL seems very long ago, but there was a time when former UK prime minister David Cameron was most famous for his enthusiasm for behavioural public policy, better known as “nudges”.

In a TED Talk released a few months before he became prime minister, he began by asking: “How do we make things better without spending more money?”

It remains a seductive question.