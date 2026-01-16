Obesity is ballooning – and office life can make it worse

Workplace routines can encourage unhealthy eating habits and sedentary behaviour

A 2025 Howden Singapore report has found that 60% of employees gain an average of 3 kg a year in their first job. GRAPHIC: TEOH YI CHIE, BT, WITH AI ASSISTANCE

[SINGAPORE] Like many white-collar workers in Singapore today, Sathiya Sundar goes to the office three days a week. The communications professional has had this hybrid arrangement for two years – and sees a clear difference between the days spent in the office and those at home.

When he has to go into office, his day stretches to about 10.5 hours, including an hour spent commuting to and fro. Meals are heavier, eaten out with colleagues, rather than being home-cooked.

When he works from home, the routine is different. He starts earlier, snacks lightly through the day instead of having a heavy lunch, and often finds the mental space to exercise after work.