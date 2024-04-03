OCBC, UOB should privatise listed insurance arms Great Eastern and United Overseas Insurance 

IN EARLY March, Singapore-listed Great Eastern Holdings : G07 0 % (GEH) dismissed a request by a minority shareholder, acting on behalf of a group of minority investors, to table three ordinary resolutions at the insurance provider’s annual general meeting (AGM), which will be held on Apr 25.

The proposed resolutions call for withholding part of board of directors’ fees, changing the executive share option schemes, and appointing an independent financial adviser.

Lying behind the actions of the minority shareholder are concerns over GEH’s depressed share price.

The Securities Investors Association (Sing…