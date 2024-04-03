OCBC, UOB should privatise listed insurance arms Great Eastern and United Overseas Insurance
IN EARLY March, Singapore-listed Great Eastern Holdings : G07 0% (GEH) dismissed a request by a minority shareholder, acting on behalf of a group of minority investors, to table three ordinary resolutions at the insurance provider’s annual general meeting (AGM), which will be held on Apr 25.
The proposed resolutions call for withholding part of board of directors’ fees, changing the executive share option schemes, and appointing an independent financial adviser.
Lying behind the actions of the minority shareholder are concerns over GEH’s depressed share price.
The Securities Investors Association (Sing…
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Opinion & Features
Russian revisionism and the sources of Western weakness
To boost trading liquidity, waive commissions and fees on trading of structured warrants
Priced out? Don’t worry; be happy
OCBC, UOB should privatise listed insurance arms Great Eastern and United Overseas Insurance
At 75, Nato enters new ‘pre-war era’ of challenges
Let’s applaud the good news for the world economy