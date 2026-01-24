This one novel word speaks volumes about how an entire language works

Meet X也 – pronounced as ‘ta’

Learning a new language will require more than memorising new words and expressions; mastery comes when you wrap your head around patterns. PHOTO: NYTIMES

THE rapid growth (and partial retreat) of “they” and “them” has gotten a lot of attention in recent years, but English is hardly the only language that has been experimenting with a gender-neutral singular pronoun.

The French have tried fusing “il” (he) and “elle” (she) into “iel”, while the prettiest example to me is Portuguese’s “elu”, where “ele” is “he” and “ela” is “she”.

It is happening in Mandarin Chinese as well, with the new character X也, which combines the Roman letter X with an element that is present in the word for both “he” and “she”.