By investing in digital infrastructure and enterprise resilience, Budget 2026 can transform the Republic’s trust premium into a lasting competitive advantage

To prosper in a fragmented world, Singapore must move beyond traditional trade facilitation and position itself as a “global notary” for supply chains. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

SUSTAINED uncertainty now defines the global economic environment. Sanctions regimes and export control regulations have become entrenched features of global trade, with the potential to reshape supply chains, investment strategies and trade compliance frameworks worldwide.

In this context, Singapore’s longstanding position as a rules-based, neutral and operationally disciplined hub takes on renewed commercial importance.

Businesses that anchor operations, data and decision-making here to reduce uncertainty enjoy practical advantages – lower counterparty risk, faster deal execution and clearer regulatory pathways.