Taller houses occupying smaller land plots won’t destroy the character of landed housing estates

Increasing landed housing stock can help meet the aspirations of high-income earners to own landed homes. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Through the years, land-scarce Singapore has had to constantly find land to house growing live, work and play needs.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Draft Master Plan 2025, which sets out the city-state’s land use development blueprint for the next 10 to 15 years, includes plans and strategies for more inclusive, accessible homes and neighbourhoods; refreshed business nodes and vibrant workspaces; and a more resilient Singapore.

Certainly, more public and private homes are needed to cater to the growing number of resident households.