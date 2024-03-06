Subscribers

Ozempic is transforming the health of Denmark’s economy

Novo Nordisk’s success shows the outsized effect a single company can have on a nation

Tyler Cowen

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 10:19 am
Ozempic, made by Novo Nordisk, is a huge boon to the Danish economy.
PHOTO: AFP

Denmark

FROM both a biomedical and economic point of view, the success of the new class of weight loss drugs is something to behold.

Not only are they a remarkable scientific achievement, but – in the case of Ozempic and Wegovy, both made by Novo Nordisk – both a huge boon to the Danish economy. The Danish pharmaceutical industry kept Denmark from falling into a recession last year.

The dependence of some mid-sized economies on a single commodity, often related to oil or natural gas, is a familiar story. The new twist, which may become increasingly common, is a national economy dependent on a single company – not a natural resource. This will lead to some fundamentally new economic and political...

