The Business Times
THE BROAD VIEW
·
SUBSCRIBERS

The paradox of democratic backsliding

Authoritarian and populist leaders are eroding civil liberties and weakening checks and balances. But many voters apparently love it. Why?

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's "norms and practices underpinning democracy substantially deteriorated", says one academic, yet he remains one of the world's most popular elected leaders.
    • Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's "norms and practices underpinning democracy substantially deteriorated", says one academic, yet he remains one of the world's most popular elected leaders. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    Andres Velasco

    Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    [LONDON] Suppose someone curtails your freedoms and starts telling you what to do, perhaps even tying your hands behind your back and causing you pain. As awful as it sounds, you love it.

    In the private realm, this phenomenon bears the name of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, a 19th-century Austrian nobleman whose erotic fiction displayed a penchant for pain.

    A similar phenomenon occurs in the public realm: authoritarian and populist leaders erode civil liberties, weaken democratic checks and balances, and browbeat the press and the judiciary. Yet, rather than taking to the streets in protest, many voters seem to love it.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    DemocracyVotersPsychologyLeadership

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More