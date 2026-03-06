The paradox of democratic backsliding

Authoritarian and populist leaders are eroding civil liberties and weakening checks and balances. But many voters apparently love it. Why?

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's "norms and practices underpinning democracy substantially deteriorated", says one academic, yet he remains one of the world's most popular elected leaders. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Suppose someone curtails your freedoms and starts telling you what to do, perhaps even tying your hands behind your back and causing you pain. As awful as it sounds, you love it.

In the private realm, this phenomenon bears the name of Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, a 19th-century Austrian nobleman whose erotic fiction displayed a penchant for pain.

A similar phenomenon occurs in the public realm: authoritarian and populist leaders erode civil liberties, weaken democratic checks and balances, and browbeat the press and the judiciary. Yet, rather than taking to the streets in protest, many voters seem to love it.